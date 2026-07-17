Ashwin on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s futures: ‘Why has it come this far?’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the communication involving Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s futures, stating that if the duo were not needed for the 2027 ODI World Cup, then they should have been informed after the Champions Trophy win in March 2025.

The 39-year-old felt that no player would be happy when informed that he is being moved on from the scheme of things, but needs to be told about the roadmap going forward for the side.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is pushing hard from behind. But if, as a selector, coach, captain or whoever the decision-maker is… …if you’ve already decided in your mind that these players are not going to the 2027 World Cup, and you don’t want them… then that should have been communicated immediately after the Champions Trophy. I know it’s a double-edged sword.”