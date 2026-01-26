‘Game was over in single over’: R Ashwin on Ishan Kishan’s ‘audacity’

Ishan Kishan of India plays a shot during the 3rd T20I match between India and New Zealand at ACA Stadium, Guwahati, India, on January 25, 2026. (CREIMAS for BCCI)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lavished praise on Ishan Kishan for the confidence he showed coming into bat against New Zealand on Sunday.

Kishan came in at one down after Sanju Samson lost his wicket and immediately took the Kiwi bowler Matt Henry to the cleaners. Ashwin thought that Samson had lost his wicket to a good ball, but Kishan more than made up for it in the way he approached the first over.

“Just look at how Ishan Kishan played yesterday. Sanju Samson got a very good ball, and after a such delivery, if you are watching from outside, from the dressing room, and see someone get a ball that lands in the middle and hits the stumps, the mindset is usually to go see how it plays, maybe it will seam a bit and Matt Henry is a good bowler.”