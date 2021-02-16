Ashwin nutmegs Dan Lawrence, Rishabh Pant completes a diving stumping: Watch

Rishabh Pant stumps out Dan Lawrence off Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 4 of the 2nd Test (BCCI)

Rishabh Pant pulled off a diving stumping off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling on the fourth day of the 2nd Test as India inched closer to victory. The wicket came immediately after a long conversation between Pant and Ashwin, the incident also being indicative of the growing rapport between Pant and India’s senior spinner..

The wicket came in the 26th over of the English second innings, as the visitors collapsed to 66/4. Lawrence gave Ashwin the charge off the first ball of the over. Ashwin saw him coming and drifted the ball into him. Lawrence missed the line of the delivery and the ball ended up going through between his legs.

Pant completed the collection behind the stumps as the batsman was caught in no man’s land and put in a dive to knock off the bails.

By Lunch, England had lost three more wickets and were tottering at 116/7.