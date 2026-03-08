‘Don’t make a stadium a taboo’: R Ashwin plays down Ahmedabad ghosts from 2023 ODI WC ahead of T20 World Cup final

The loss to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad remains a talking point, especially due to the pre-match buildup regarding the pitch and the conditions. (Express Archive photo by Nirmal Harindaran)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has urged fans not to attach any mental baggage or superstition to cricket venues such as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. He insisted that a ground should not become a “taboo” simply because of a past defeat.

“You can lose a game at a venue and win the next one. What is there in this? We have won a lot of games in that stadium. Don’t make a stadium like this taboo,” Ashwin said on ‘Ash ki Baat’ while reflecting on the discussions around Ahmedabad ahead of the T20 World Cup final on Sunday.