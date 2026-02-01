‘If someone asks, Kishan can proudly say, ‘I was sharpening my knife’: Ashwin lauds Ishan Kishan’s phenomenal return as ‘twice the player he was’

After playing a blinder in the final T20I, Kishan also kept the wickets instead of Sanju Samson, who endured a poor series with the bat.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 1, 2026 07:42 PM IST
Ishan Kishan struck a maiden T20I ton during fifth T20I vs New Zealand. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)Ishan Kishan struck a maiden T20I ton during fifth T20I vs New Zealand. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Explosive wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has been in the form of his life. On Saturday, he slammed his maiden T20I century, scoring a 42-ball hundred against New Zealand in the fifth T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. Kishan, who made a return to the national side after almost two years, was at the peak of his powers in the T20I series against the Kiwis, slamming 215 runs in four innings at an astonishing strike rate of 231.18.

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has sung praises for Kishan and the way he has torn apart the New Zealand bowlers. “It is not a knock; it is a statement. He is asking, ‘I am going for the World Cup, how many of you are joining me?’ That’s the question he has put in front of the selectors and team management,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Kishan has been at the forefront of India’s dominance in the ongoing series against New Zealand, which is being shaped less by runs than by how they respond to early damage.

Speaking on Kishan’s comeback, Ashwin said, “If someone asks Ishan when he was out of the team, he can proudly say, ‘I was sharpening my knife’. The way he has come back, it has not looked like a comeback, really. He was with me in the 2023 World Cup squad, but he found himself out of the team. He has come back as twice the player he was. There is no lack of confidence and shot range. The knock he played was incredible. Incredible is not enough compliment.”

After playing a blinder in the final T20I, Kishan also kept the wickets instead of Sanju Samson, who endured a poor series with the bat. While Kishan was emphatically effective with the bat, his glovework was sloppy, with him missing out on stumping opportunities twice in the game. Ashwin defended Kishan’s keeping, saying the dynamic batter was keeping after a long time.

“Ishan is one of the better glovemen that India have. Maybe this was a game where he was keeping wickets after a long time. He hasn’t kept wickets for Varun Chakaravarthy a lot. All these things could be in play, and it could have been a surprise for him. Let’s not judge him by this game. He is a fine keeper,” he said.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
FIR in U'khand after mob protests against 'Mohammad Deepak' who stood up for elderly shopkeeper
In a video of the incident, Kumar confronts the mob and asks why others can name their shops Baba but not Ahmed
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News