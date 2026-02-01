‘If someone asks, Kishan can proudly say, ‘I was sharpening my knife’: Ashwin lauds Ishan Kishan’s phenomenal return as ‘twice the player he was’

Explosive wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has been in the form of his life. On Saturday, he slammed his maiden T20I century, scoring a 42-ball hundred against New Zealand in the fifth T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. Kishan, who made a return to the national side after almost two years, was at the peak of his powers in the T20I series against the Kiwis, slamming 215 runs in four innings at an astonishing strike rate of 231.18.

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has sung praises for Kishan and the way he has torn apart the New Zealand bowlers. “It is not a knock; it is a statement. He is asking, ‘I am going for the World Cup, how many of you are joining me?’ That’s the question he has put in front of the selectors and team management,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.