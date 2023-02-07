scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Advertisement

Ashwin is a quality bowler but we have tools to counter him: Steve Smith

Australian batters have been focussed on tackling the spin threat and there is a team of Indian net bowlers who is helping the visitors prepare for the four Test series.

Australian cricketer Steve Smith addresses a press conference ahead of the first test cricket match between India and Australia, in Nagpur, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Australia vice-captain Steve Smith may have done a week’s simulation of Ravichadran Ashwin’s doppleganger Mahesh Pithiya but he is not overthinking about the star India spinner’s impact in the Border Gavaskar Trophy beginning here on Thursday.

Australian batters have been focussed on tackling the spin threat and there is a team of Indian net bowlers who is helping the visitors prepare for the four Test series.

Is Australia over-thinking about Ashwin? “There has been many off-spinners we played and Mahesh is one of them. He bowls a similar style (to that) of Ashwin. We are not overthinking things. Ash is a quality bowler but we have the tools in our kit bag to counter that,” Smith told reporters during a media conference.

He has had a look at the pitch and good length spot at the far end looks pretty dry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
UPSC Key- February 7, 2023: Know about Turkey and Syria Earthquake, Ex si...
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
Joe Biden’s a great President. He should not run again
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
In this Bengal district, solid, plastic waste management now a people’s m...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...
Delhi Confidential | GOAT & the gift: PM Narendra Modi gets a Lionel ...

“Pretty dry, particularly one end. I think it will take a bit of spin, particularly the left-arm spinner taking it into our left-handers. There’s a section there that’s quite dry,” he added.

But Smith also said that he won’t be over reading the track.

“Other than that, I can’t really get a good gauge on it. I don’t think there will be a heap of bounce in the wicket, I think it will be quite skiddy for the seamers and maybe a bit of up-and-down movement as the game goes on.

Advertisement

“The cracks felt quite loose. I’m not entirely sure – we’ll wait and see.” Smith seemed pretty happy with the preparation.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“We had a few good sessions in Bangalore and now here as well. The boys are shaping up well. I think it will be a bit skiddy, slow but not entirely sure,” Smith said.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 21:38 IST
Next Story

Government counsel raises doubts regarding Twitter’s locus standi to bat for account holders

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News
close