‘Then he won’t waste time’: Ashwin urges India to give Sarfaraz clarity on future

Sarfaraz has featured in six Tests since debut, scoring 371 runs at 37.10 with a century and three fifties. (PTI Photo)

After being abruptly dropped from the Test squad at the end of India’s 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia, Sarfaraz Khan marked his return to the side last week as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan ahead of the two-match series in Sri Lanka.

The Mumbaikar batter is now in contention for a direct spot in the XI after being involved in a toss-up for a spot alongside Dhruv Jurel ahead of Saturday’s first Test in Galle. India spin legend R Ashwin stressed that the team management must hold talks with Sarfaraz on his future in the side, particularly if they feel the batter is not in their plans for certain conditions.