‘Then he won’t waste time’: Ashwin urges India to give Sarfaraz clarity on future

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After being abruptly dropped from the Test squad at the end of India’s 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia, Sarfaraz Khan marked his return to the side last week as a replacement for Sai Sudharsan ahead of the two-match series in Sri Lanka.
The Mumbaikar batter is now in contention for a direct spot in the XI after being involved in a toss-up for a spot alongside Dhruv Jurel ahead of Saturday’s first Test in Galle. India spin legend R Ashwin stressed that the team management must hold talks with Sarfaraz on his future in the side, particularly if they feel the batter is not in their plans for certain conditions.
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In his time away from the Test side, Sarfaraz missed India’s tour to England last year and two home series against the West Indies and South Africa. He also missed the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June. Regarded as a dominant batter against spin, Sarfaraz’s game against express pace has evoked questions.
“Sarfaraz Khan has come back, yes, but he came in for Sai Sudharsan as an injury replacement. Messaging is important for Sarfaraz. If you feel he can be a suspect in some conditions, then you have to give him that clarity, that he has a chance in subcontinental conditions to play for India,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Ashwin, who finished his career as India’s second-highest Test wicket-taker, felt that India could hand Sarfaraz a specialist role for his skill-set by taking a cue from other Test nations.
“Then he will also not waste time and can focus on playing good spin and build a career. Communicate this to him. See New Zealand, Ajaz Patel plays in subcontinental conditions. It is clear. Simon Harmer for South Africa also. There are several cases,” Ashwin added.
The 28-year-old has featured in six Tests since debut, scoring 371 runs at 37.10 with a century and three fifties.
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