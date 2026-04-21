R Ashwin reacts to Hardik Pandya’s poor batting form for MI: ‘If he gets a good hit in one innings….’

Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during Match 24 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 16, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Former India off-spinner R Ashwin has backed Hardik Pandya to come good with the bat sooner rather than later after leading Mumbai Indians to a thumping 99-run win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The 39-year-old felt that Pandya was in search of a win as captain after MI had lost four matches in a row and the win over GT would help him regain confidence with the bat as well.

“Remember that Hardik Pandya is yet to open up with the bat. He will also start opening up with the bat. It is just a matter of one innings. If he gets a good hit in one innings, it will be very difficult to stop this team. If this team starts firing, it will become very difficult to stop them.”