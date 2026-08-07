Ashwin on Hardik’s IPL future: ‘Don’t count on him going to a team other than…’

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Former India all-rounder R Ashwin weighed in on the rumours surrounding Hardik Pandya’s IPL future with the Mumbai Indians, with reports indicating that the 32-year-old may be the centre of a blockbuster trade discussion.
After two successive seasons as MI captain when the five-time champions failed to qualify for the Playoffs, reports have linked Pandya to potential trade deals with the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Reflecting on a potential trade deal, Ashwin remarked that Pandya will not be pursued by any other team outside CSK or KKR, who are desperate for a reset. While the Super Kings recently announced the exit of Stephen Fleming after 17 years as head coach of the franchise, KKR will be heading in a new direction after the retirement of their last season’s skipper Ajinkya Rahane.
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Ashwin said that MI may only accept a swap deal with KKR if they acquire the services of pacer Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return.
“Don’t count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR. The talks are that CSK will give Dube and a pacer, while KKR gives away Cameron Green. What happens if Green decides to focus on the Ashes next year? If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition, which is getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return. That is the only way MI gets stronger,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
“MI will also think who between CSK and KKR gets stronger through the Hardik trade. If CSK give away Dube and one Indian pacer to get Hardik, they get strong but not invincible. However, if KKR get Hardik, they suddenly look very strong. KKR will become a lethal batting lineup with Hardik. These are teams with five, five and three titles, so MI have to think how they can ensure one of these teams doesn’t leapfrog them,” he added.
Hardik has been out of action since the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season. Featuring in 10 games, Hardik only aggregated 206 runs and four wickets as MI finished ninth in the 10-team standings.
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