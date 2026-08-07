Ashwin on Hardik’s IPL future: ‘Don’t count on him going to a team other than…’

MI captain Hardik Pandya has been reportedly the centre of trade discussions with CSK and KKR after the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season. (BCCI)

Former India all-rounder R Ashwin weighed in on the rumours surrounding Hardik Pandya’s IPL future with the Mumbai Indians, with reports indicating that the 32-year-old may be the centre of a blockbuster trade discussion.

After two successive seasons as MI captain when the five-time champions failed to qualify for the Playoffs, reports have linked Pandya to potential trade deals with the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Reflecting on a potential trade deal, Ashwin remarked that Pandya will not be pursued by any other team outside CSK or KKR, who are desperate for a reset. While the Super Kings recently announced the exit of Stephen Fleming after 17 years as head coach of the franchise, KKR will be heading in a new direction after the retirement of their last season’s skipper Ajinkya Rahane.