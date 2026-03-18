Ravichandran Ashwin throws weight behind Gautam Gambhir’s approach: ‘More to Indian cricket than a couple of people’

India spin great Ravichandran Ashwin hailed head coach Gautam Gambhir’s focus on making sure that the team’s achievements are talked about more than individual performances. Gambhir and India captain Suryakumar Yadav had spoken about the approach at length during and after the team’s succesfull campaign in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

“There is more to Indian cricket than just a couple of people,” said Ashwin told RevSportz showing complete backing to India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s way of thinking and attitude towards team India regarding the concept of putting the team ahead of individual accomplishments as his thoughts regarding the current time of the transition for Indian cricket.

The veteran off-spinner, who picked 537 wickets with an economy of 2.83 in 106 Tests, supported head coach’s approach which is centered around team’s success rather than individual achievements. “I like Gautam, and many people may have different opinions about him, but he is someone who always puts the team ahead of individuals. He credits the team, not individuals, and that’s something I admire,” he said.

Building on that, 39-year-old stressed that Indian cricket’s identity goes beyond a few big names, “There is more to Indian cricket than just a couple of people,” he reiterated, highlighting the depth within the setup as it moves into a new phase.”

Through recalling his experience in the dressing room with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and other big players, he described the culture that defined that era, “The best part about us was that none of us blamed each other. We all wanted India to win and make the country proud,” he said.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav had earlier told the Indian Express about making sure that their team remains the focuss during their succesfull 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. “As a group. We sat together and talked about something bigger. Our country is a cricketer-loving country — we wanted to make it a cricket-loving country. Wherever we play, whatever stadium, we will entertain the crowd so much that people come to watch the Indian T20 team, not just the stars in it,” said Suryakumar.

“It’s been a year and a half now and I feel the quality of cricket we have played, people will come to see this team. Sometimes we might fail in that. But our success rate will always be high, and players will always keep the team first. When we step inside the ground, we remind ourselves: so many people have come here today. We have to entertain them.”