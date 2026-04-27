R Ashwin explains when MS Dhoni could play for CSK in IPL 2026: ‘Why will they take the risk now?’

Head coach Stephen Fleming had said that Dhoni had “tweaked” his calf during one of the warm-up matches and was working hard with the physio and doing all the required rehab. (PTI Photo)

Even as the suspense over when MS Dhoni would play in IPL 2026 continues, former India off-spinner and Dhoni’s CSK teammate Ravichandran Ashwin has hinted that the 44-year-old would play only if the team is out of the running for the Playoffs.

The 39-year-old felt there did not seem to be a clear reason for the five-time IPL champions to bring Dhoni into the side, with their qualification chances still intact.

“If CSK gets out of the tournament, then MS Dhoni might play. CSK are still in the tournament, so why will they take the risk now? I still feel that CSK have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. But yeah, it is difficult. The way CSK have played in the last five matches, it has given them a little confidence. CSK’s bowling is firing, if their batting fires, they can put together three wins on the bounce,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.