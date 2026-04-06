‘Mentally disturbing, very painful for me’: R Ashwin explains why he quit IPL despite wanting to continue

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Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he could have played more for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but chose to retire because he did not have the “bandwidth” to continue playing in the league.
Ashwin, who retired from IPL cricket in August last year, reflected on CSK’s struggles in IPL 2025, saying he did not wish to dwell too much on the season since it was mentally distressing for him. The five-time champions had finished last in IPL 2025 and have lost the first three matches of IPL 2026.
“I am watching the match from a neutral point of view, but remember that I recently spent a disappointing season with CSK, it was a disappointing season for me personally as well. Honestly, in my mind, I could have played more, because emotionally, I just did not have the bandwidth to play”.
“I don’t want to go there, it’s mentally disturbing. It was very painful for me. I don’t want to go there. I discussed a little, then I said, I started in Chennai, I am finishing in my hometown, it’s fine. I decided to retire myself as it would not have created a headache for them (the management) over whether to retain me or release. They would also save Rs 10 crore if I go. I am still disappointed. I had expectations, I had hope,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel “Ash Ki Baat”.
CSK splurged Rs 14.2 crore each on Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer at the 2025 auction. Ashwin felt that the younger crop of players in the CSK setup needed more time to grow and get better.
“These young boys, you have to give them good practice, you have to give them intensity, you have to give them atmosphere from here on. How are they going to do this?” he said.
Reflecting on CSK’s loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday, Ashwin said that while he had backed the reigning champions to win on Sunday, he had hoped to see his former side put in an improved performance.
“I had expectations from today. I know, I picked RCB to win, because they have strength. But, I banked on the improvement that CSK showed in the last game. I had a little faith on the fact that RCB were coming into this match after a break. The way RCB played, they warned everyone,” he said.
CSK next take on Delhi Capitals in a home fixture on Saturday.
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