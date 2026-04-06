‘Mentally disturbing, very painful for me’: R Ashwin explains why he quit IPL despite wanting to continue

Ashwin said that while he had backed the reigning champions to win on Sunday, he had hoped to see his former side put in an improved performance. (Reuters Photo)

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that he could have played more for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but chose to retire because he did not have the “bandwidth” to continue playing in the league.

Ashwin, who retired from IPL cricket in August last year, reflected on CSK’s struggles in IPL 2025, saying he did not wish to dwell too much on the season since it was mentally distressing for him. The five-time champions had finished last in IPL 2025 and have lost the first three matches of IPL 2026.

“I am watching the match from a neutral point of view, but remember that I recently spent a disappointing season with CSK, it was a disappointing season for me personally as well. Honestly, in my mind, I could have played more, because emotionally, I just did not have the bandwidth to play”.