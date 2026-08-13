‘An Englishman could be CSK head coach’: Ashwin names potential Fleming successor

Former India all-rounder R Ashwin has opened up about the debate over the potential successor to Stephen Fleming as head coach of five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, claiming that an Englishman could take over the job.

Ashwin, who started his illustrious IPL career with CSK before returning for a final season before retirement to his hometown franchise, said that an Englishman can take over from Fleming. The former New Zealand captain stepped down from the role last month after 17 years at the helm of the franchise. Fleming was subsequently announced as England’s Test head coach.

Ashwin said that while he has heard the names of former CSK players Andrew Flintoff and Brendon McCullum doing the rounds, former England skipper Eoin Morgan has emerged as a favourite to succeed Fleming.