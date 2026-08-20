Ashwin’s big claim on Jadeja: ‘He’s not that attacking spinner anymore’

India spin legend R Ashwin said that his long-time teammate Ravindra Jadeja is not the frontline attacking threat for the opposition batters anymore. That baton may have been passed in Galle this week when Jadeja’s fellow left-arm tweaker, Manav Suthar, became the youngest Indian bowler to 10 wickets in a Test away from home.

Suthar’s second-innings six-wicket haul ensured a comfortable 165-run win for India on Wednesday, with Jadeja comfortably anchoring the attack with four wickets in the game.

ALSO READ | Manav Suthar’s arm ball makes life difficult for batsmen

Ashwin explained how a 37-year-old Jadeja has transitioned from a lead attacking spinner to a solid middle-order bat who can bring experience with the ball.