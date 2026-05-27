Ashwin backs Rajat Patidar for India comeback: ‘Right up there’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes it is time for Rajat Patidar to return to the national setup after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain’s exploits in the Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
Patidar once again rose to the occasion in a big game, smashing 93 off just 33 balls against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 to power RCB to a massive 254/4 and a place in the IPL final.
Speaking on his YouTube channel after the match, Ashwin said Patidar’s performances could no longer be ignored.
“There must be a discussion. If it doesn’t happen, then something is wrong. Rajat Patidar played an important knock, but this is not the first time; he has a great record in Qualifiers,” Ashwin said.
ALSO READ | With calm mind and without frills, Patidar has become man for big occasions
Ashwin admitted the competition for places in India’s batting line-up remains intense, but felt Patidar had now pushed himself firmly into contention with his performances and leadership this season.
“Before this knock, Shreyas Iyer was a little ahead of Rajat Patidar. But after today’s knock, Rajat Patidar is right up there. We all know how Rajat Patidar plays spinners, but today, he did well against the fast bowlers as well. It was surprising that no GT bowler tested him with the bouncer,” he said.
Ashwin also pointed to the added weight of Patidar leading RCB deep into the tournament.
“If Shreyas Iyer’s amazing form coincided with PBKS making it to the playoffs, [it would have been ideal]. I still think Shreyas Iyer is in contention, but if, by captaining RCB and reaching the final with such a knock, who knows, he might defend the title as well, then it is important to talk about him. Not just talk, it is important to give him a chance,” Ashwin added.
Patidar has already represented India in international cricket, having played three Tests and one ODI. However, the 32-year-old has been out of the national setup since February 2024, when he last featured against England in Ranchi.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.