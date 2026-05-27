Ashwin backs Rajat Patidar for India comeback: ‘Right up there’

Patidar has been out of the national setup since February 2024, when he last featured against England in Ranchi. (CREIMAS)

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes it is time for Rajat Patidar to return to the national setup after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain’s exploits in the Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

Patidar once again rose to the occasion in a big game, smashing 93 off just 33 balls against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 to power RCB to a massive 254/4 and a place in the IPL final.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the match, Ashwin said Patidar’s performances could no longer be ignored.

“There must be a discussion. If it doesn’t happen, then something is wrong. Rajat Patidar played an important knock, but this is not the first time; he has a great record in Qualifiers,” Ashwin said.