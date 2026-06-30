Ashwin backs Gambhir after Ireland series loss: ‘There could be personal things’

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Gautam Gambhir after the Indian head coach came under scrutiny for the team selections following India’s 2-0 defeat to Ireland in the T20I series.

The 39-year-old said that Gambhir was a ‘very misunderstood person’ and Indian cricket supporters are yet to understand that a difference in point of view did not imply the other person had to be disliked.

“When there are talks about Gambhir, sometimes it comes out in a manner where we don’t get it in a way that he is trying to say it. I think he is a very misunderstood person. There could be personal things. In India and Indian cricket, it will take us time to realise that a difference in view or point of view does not mean that you don’t like the other person. It is okay to disagree. Like and point of view are very different,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.