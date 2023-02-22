scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Ashton Agar to go home for Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup, may return for ODIs vs India

Agar was one of four spinners named in the original tour squad, while he played in Australia’s last Test on home soil, against South Africa in Sydney in early January.

Ashton Agar, Ashton Agar mental health, Ashton Agar australia, AUS vs SA, SCG testAshton Agar was one of four spinners named in the original tour squad, while he played in Australia’s last Test on home soil, against South Africa in Sydney in early January. (Videograb)
With no additions in the Australian squad for the third Test in Indore, Aussie spin bowling allrounder Ashton Agar will return home from the ongoing tour of India and play Sheffield Shield and Marsh Cup.

Though Agar is fully fit, he is the third player from the current Aussie squad to return home from the tour. David Warner and Jose Hazlewood have already gone back due to injuries. The left-arm spinner will be available to play in Western Australia’s next Sheffield Shield game on March 2 and the 50-over Marsh Cup final on March 8. It is expected that he may return to be a part of Australia’s ODI squad for the three-match series.

Agar was one of four spinners named in the original tour squad, while he played in Australia’s last Test on home soil, against South Africa in Sydney in early January.

Ashton Agar fell behind in the pecking order first to off-spinner Todd Murphy and fellow left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann, who was not even in the original squad. Interestingly, Kuhnemann received a call from chief selector George Bailey told him to “hop on a plane and head over to India” over the phone to join Australia’s Test team.

Former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has came in defence of Agar and call it “pretty big insult” for the cricketers. “Ashton Agar… there’s been murmurings that he might be on a flight home because he might feel like he’s surplus to requirements over there and I can understand why, without being in the camp and knowing the finer details of why he wasn’t picked,” he told SEN WA Mornings.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 10:56 IST
