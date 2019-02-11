WATCH: Ashok Dinda struck on the forehead while attempting catch

Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda was hit on the forehead while attempting a sharp caught-and-bowled during Bengal’s Twenty 20 practice match at Eden Gardens on Monday. The incident took place when batsman Birender Vivek Singh hit a straight drive and Dinda attempted the catch on his follow through. However, the ball slipped through his hands and hit Dinda on the forehead, a Bengal support staff member was quoted as saying by PTI.

Advertising

Dinda was seen lying on the ground with his hands on his forehead after the ball hit him, as his teammates rushed in to his help. Medical staff at the Eden Gardens also attended to him at the ground.

The former India bowler was able to walk off the field, allaying fears of a serious injury.

“Dinda looked fine as he completed the over before returning back to the dressing room. As a precautionary measure, he was taken for scans. There is nothing alarming but he has been advised two days of rest,” a Cricket Association of Bengal official told PTI.

Dinda, who has been an integral part of Bengal’s domestic setup for over a decade, played 13 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India between 2010 and 2013.

Advertising

The 2011 Mushtaq Ali champions, Bengal open their domestic T20 campaign against Mizoram in their group D fixture at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 21. Bengal failed to make the final at home last season after finishing third in the Super League Group B.