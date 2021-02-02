Ashok Dinda retires from all forms of cricket

Ashok Dinda, one of the most consistent quick bowlers in Indian domestic cricket for the past one and a half decade, has brought down curtains on his career.

/Dinda, who has 420 first-class wickets in his bag, has also played 13 ODIs and nine T20s for India, taking 12 and 17 wickets respectively. He has also played in the Indian Premier League, turning out for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors India.

Calling himself a victim of politics, Dinda had announced last year that he will not play for Bengal, who had ended runners-up in the 2019-2020 season. It had been reported that he would be turning out for Goa for the following Ranji season.

This was after Dinda was dropped by Bengal after a fall-out with bowling coach Ranadeb Bose. The 36-year-old was accused of publicly abusing Bose and of creating a rift within the team.