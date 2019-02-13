Ashok Dinda cleared of serious injury after being struck on forehead

Former India paceman Ashok Dinda has been cleared of any serious injury after he copped a blow to his forehead trying to take a catch in a Bengal T20 team training session in Kolkata. Dinda, who had collapsed on his follow through, has been cleared of anything ‘alarming’ following scans.

Birendra Vivek Singh’s drilled drive burst through Dinda’s hands and struck him flush on the forehead on Monday. When the incident had happened druring the practice match on Monday, Dinda lay on the ground before getting up and bowling a few more balls and finally leaving the ground.

According to PTI, Dinda’s scans returned clear after he was taken to the hospital. PTI quoted a CAB official as saying, “Dinda looked fine as he completed the over before returning to the dressing room. As a precautionary measure, he was taken for scans. There is nothing alarming but he has been advised two days of rest.”

Dinda finsihed as Bengal’s highest wicket-taker in the last season of Ranji Trophy. An integral part of Bengal’s domestic setup for over a decade, Dinda played 13 ODIs and 9 T20Is for India between 2010 and 2013.

Bengal, placed in Group D in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, begin their campaign against Mizoram in Cuttack on February 21.