‘More Covid-positives won’t stop Pakistan’s tour of England’: Ashley Giles

A top English cricket official says Pakistan’s tour of England could still go ahead even if more players from the travelling party test positive for the coronavirus.

Three members of Pakistan’s extended 29-man squad — Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan — tested positive following checks for COVID-19 on Sunday, and more results were due in the coming days.

Ashley Giles, England’s director of cricket, said on Tuesday the situation was a “concern” but the tour was not currently in doubt.

Pakistan’s squad is scheduled to fly to Britain on Sunday for three Tests and three Twenty20s in England from August.

“We are far enough away from the start of the Test series to not worry about that too much at the moment,” Giles said on a video call.

“We are waiting on those other test results,” Giles added. “We still are far enough out, even if a number of those results were still positive, but this is the difference with international sport. We need to get our opposition in (the) country. Anything that puts that at risk or in danger is clearly a problem.”

Giles acknowledged there was a risk that the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies, scheduled to take place in July in isolation in Southampton and Manchester, could be the only Test cricket played in England this summer.

“All of this has uncertainty still, even to any degree the West Indies series, because we know how fast moving this situation has been around the world,” he said.

“We have been very careful at every step. Do we really know what’s around the corner? No. The bubble at the Ageas Bowl (in Southampton) and Old Trafford (in Manchester), that’s why we are trying to create environments that mitigate as much risk as we possibly can.”

The latest round of test results from Pakistan players are due late Tuesday.

Dr. Sohail Saleem, the Pakistan Cricket Board director of medical and sports sciences, said on Monday that touring England was a “big risk” but necessary to help the country get through the crisis.

Giles agreed.

“There are far more important things going on than sport,” he said. “But we are hopeful that if we can get international sport on, it will be a real fillip for many people around the world.”

England’s 30-man training group was reporting at the Ageas Bowl on Tuesday and being tested for COVID-19 on arrival along with the management team as preparations step up ahead of the West Indies series starting on July 8.

