Cricket Australia backs Ashleigh Gardner after allrounder faults Australia Day match vs Pakistan on January 26

Cricket Australia on Sunday said it supports Australian cricketer and Muruwari woman Ashleigh Gardner’s stance on condemning a decision to play a T20I against Pakistan on Australia’s national day.

Gardner took to social media, expressed concerns regarding the fixture, and wrote, “For those who don’t have a good understanding of what that day means, it was the beginning of genocide, massacres, and dispossession.”

“Day of hurt and a day of mourning” for Indigenous Australians,” she added.

“Unfortunately this year the Australian women’s cricket team has been scheduled to play a game on the 26th of Jan which certainly doesn’t sit well with me as an individual but also all the people I’m representing,” she tweeted.

The holiday on January 26 commemorates the arrival in 1788 of the “first fleet” which brought first white settlers to Australia.

But some indigenous Australians commemorate the day as Invasion Day or Colonization Day because the arrivals set in motion the seizure of lands and the diminution of the indigenous Australian culture.

Cricket Australia took to Twitter to support Garnder’s stance and wrote, “Cricket Australia says it supports Ashleigh Gardner’s stance after the allrounder criticised the decision to schedule a game for January 26”.

“Cricket Australia acknowledges 26 January is a day that has multiple meanings and evokes mixed feelings in communities across our richly diverse nation,” it added.

“We respectfully acknowledge it is a challenging day for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, and for some people the day is regarded as a day of mourning.” the statement read.

“Cricket Australia understands and acknowledges Ash’s position and appreciates her leadership and the contributions of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to the game of cricket.

“We will use the T20 International scheduled for 26 January as an opportunity to continue our ongoing education journey with First Nations people.” it further added.

Cricket Australia has yet to confirm details of the match but the Australian Associated Press reported the Australian players will likely perform a barefoot ceremony before the match and wear an indigenous-themed uniform.