Ashes Test Day 2: Australia wear black armbands, Jofra Archer shows crowd his love

The Australia team wore black armbands on the field on Day 2 of the 3rd Ashes Test in Leeds as a mark of grief for the death of the mother of their team media manager Malcolm Conn – Yvonne – who passed away on Thursday.

Advertising

Conn joined the Australia team in this role in 2014, after having been a journalist for three decades. His body of work prior to joining the Australia team include an investigation that revealed Mark Waugh and Shane Warne had taken money from bookmakers to provide pitch and weather information.

Australia bowled out England for 67 in the first innings on Friday, the home team’s lowest ever score at the venue. It was their fourth-lowest ever on home soil. Joe Denly (12) was the top scorer for England in a horrible innings.

Archer entertains, then walks off injured

Meanwhile, worryingly for England, Jofra Archer walked off with a cramp in the second innings, but not before he had showed the crowd a bit of love by throwing back a giant balloon that had been confiscated by one of the stewards at the ground.

😂 Love this @JofraArcher … refreshing to see athletes letting their personalities shine. Think you have a few more mates! 🙌🏾😎 pic.twitter.com/NZMBJovYv0 — Ebony Rainford-Brent (@ejrainfordbrent) August 23, 2019

BREAKING: Jofra Archer just sprinted 80 yards to wrestle a giant inflatable watermelon from a steward who had confiscated it – then hurled it back into the Western Terrace. I love him even more. #Ashes — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 23, 2019

Archer’s workload – he has bowled 69.5 overs over the last nine days – is becoming an increasing matter of concern for England’s Ashes campaign.