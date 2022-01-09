Ashes 4th Test: Scott Boland snares ‘bunny’ Joe Root again

Australia's Scott Boland celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root during the fifth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney. (AP)

Joe Root’s woeful run against Scott Boland continues as Australian pacers dismissed the England captain thrice in as many innings.

Scott Boland delivers AGAIN! He has Joe Root's measure at the minute! Three times in a row now he's gottim #Ashes pic.twitter.com/sDKBEEJMhv — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 9, 2022

What is even more incredible is that Boland is yet to concede a single run against Root in the last 27 balls.

Australia remained on course for a 4-0 lead in the Ashes series on Sunday when they reduced England to 174 for 4, still 214 runs in arrears, at tea on the final day of the fourth Test.

The start of the second session was delayed for an hour by rain. England lost only a solitary wicket in the form of their skipper Joe Root, who edged one to Alex Carey behind the wicket off Scott Boland’s bowling.

Ben Stokes (46 not out off 97 balls) and first-innings centurion Jonny Bairstow (10 not out off 34 balls) were at the crease. Minimum 35 overs will be bowled in the final session.

The tourists had resumed the day on 13 without loss chasing an unlikely victory target of 388 and Zak Crawley led the resistance at the Sydney Cricket Ground with an authoritative 77 from a hundred balls.

His fellow opener Haseeb Hameed looked less assured at the other end and had already been dropped when he prodded at a Scott Boland delivery and departed for nine to give the paceman his 12th wicket in four Tests innings.

Dawid Malan had made four when he stepped back to a full-length Nathan Lyon delivery, which skidded on and rattled into the off stump.

Crawley had hit 13 fours in his fifth Test half-century when Australia all-rounder Cameron Green got under his bat with a yorker.

The batsman reviewed the lbw decision but the DRS video showed the ball had landed plumb on Crawley’s toe as it headed towards the stumps.

Australia lead the series 3-0 after big wins in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne. The fifth Test will be a day-night match in Hobart starting on January 14.