Joe Root becomes 4th player in history to score 1600 Test runs in a calendar year

England skipper Joe Root on Saturday has etched his name into history books. The right-handed batter became only the fourth player to score 1600 Test runs in a calendar year. He achieved the feat on the third day of the ongoing second Ashes Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval.

Root is only behind Mohammad Yusuf (1788 runs in 2006), Viv Richards (1710 in 1976), and Graeme Smith (1656 in 2008) to score the most number of runs in a calendar year.

Joe Root is currently standing with 1606 runs with a second-inning left in Adelaide and also the third Test to follow at Melbourne this year.

The England captain has been on a prolific run in 2021. The 30-year-old has come to the Australian shores with 1455 runs from 12 Tests before, including six centuries, at a staggering average of 66.13. He has looked in good touch in the series so far but has failed to score a big one. In the first Test at Brisbane, Root has managed to score 89.

In the ongoing second Ashes Test in Adelaide, he was looking good and played some free-flowing strokes but failed to convert his start. He was sent back to the pavilion by Cameron Green at the score of 62. He is yet to score oa Test century in Australia.

On Saturday, England resumed their battle to stay alive in the contest, skipper Joe Root and Dawid Malan brought up individual fifties forging a 138-run stand in the process. It looked so promising for England when Root and Malan guided England to 140-2 at the dinner break.

Cameron Green broke the stand when he had Root, who made 62, caught by Australia’s stand-in skipper Steve Smith at first slip.

It was a ball Root could have left and the England captain was furious with himself as he walked off after falling short again of his first century in Australia.

Australia scored 473 runs in their first innings, courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne’s brilliant century and Warner’s 95.