Ashes: Joe Root sets record for most runs in a calendar year by Eng batter

England's Joe Root plays a shot on day 3 of the First Ashes Test. (Reuters)

Joe Root on Friday set a new record for the most Test runs in a calendar year from an England batter during his unbroken 159-run stand with Dawid Malan on Day 3 in the Ashes series opener against Australia.

Root was unbeaten on 86, and Malan was 80 not out when England reached 220-2 at stumps on Day 3.

The captain @root66 has set a new record for the most Test runs in a calendar year from an England batter! 🔥 👑 Machine. #Ashes | 🇦🇺 #AUSvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/EwZXdn1C9T — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 10, 2021

The England skipper has 1,541 runs so far in 2021, beating Michael Vaughan’s record of 1,481 runs in 2002.

England is still 58 runs behind. But after being dismissed for 147 on Day 1 and conceding a 278-run first-innings deficit, the third-wicket pair finally gave England a session of dominance.

Root faced 158 deliveries, hit 10 boundaries, and was one run shy of his highest previous score in an Ashes test Down Under.

The England captain needs 22 runs more to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 1562 runs in a calendar year in 2010 and he is only 3 runs shy of breaking former Australia captain Ricky Ponting’s 1544 runs in 2005.

Mohammad Yousuf holds the Test record with his 1,788 runs in 11 matches for Pakistan in 2006, followed by legendary Sir Vivian Richards’ 1710 runs scored in 1976, South Africa’s Graeme Smith 1656 runs mustered in 2008 and former Australia skipper Michael Clarke’s 1595 runs in 2012.

Australia resumed Friday at 343-7 and added 82 for the loss of three wickets in the morning session, with Travis Head bowled for 152 by Mark Wood to end the innings at 425.

England’s openers survived to reach 23 without loss at the first interval, but both were out early in the afternoon session, and the total was 61-2 when Root joined Malan at the crease.

The skipper leading from the front 👑 Take a look at Joe Root's 86* in all its glory 😍#Ashes pic.twitter.com/Z334rfp7w9 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 10, 2021

Opener Rory Burns narrowly avoided an unwanted pair, getting a reprieve after being given out lbw to Mitchell Starc without scoring in the first over of England’s second innings two days after being bowled out by the Australian left-arm paceman on the first ball of the series.

A successful review showed the ball may have gone over the stumps this time.

But he was out in the first over after lunch without adding to his score or the England total when he was caught behind Australia captain Pat Cummins for 13.

Haseeb Hameed compiled 27 from 58 deliveries before he gloved a legside catch off Starc to wicketkeeper Alex Carey in the only other England wicket to fall on Day 3.