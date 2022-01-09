Ashes: James Anderson remains unbeaten for 103rd time in Tests

England’s James Anderson reached a unique milestone when he remained not out for the 103rd time in his Test career in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

However, the lasting image of the Test will be the unorthodox field set by the Australians in order to take Anderson’s wicket, which would have been the last stand of England’s resistance. But they failed to do so.

Jack Leach, Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson batted out the final 10 overs under immense pressure after Pat Cummins and Scott Boland took three quick wickets in the final session before Steve Smith removed Leach with two overs remaining to set up a nervous finale to a gripping test match.

At stumps, England finished on 270-9 with Broad unbeaten on eight and Anderson not out on naught to give England its best result of the five-match series that Australia leads 3-0.

A job well done from Stuart Broad and James Anderson ✅ #Ashes | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/cERNvmGBbt — ICC (@ICC) January 9, 2022

It was the third time in the past 12 months that Australia’s attack has failed to bowl out a team on the final day, having twice squandered winning positions against India last season, and again here at the SCG on Sunday.

England’s James Anderson, center, is surrounded by Australian fielders in the final over of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The Match ends in a draw. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) England’s James Anderson, center, is surrounded by Australian fielders in the final over of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The Match ends in a draw. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

“I think first of all the weather played a bit of a part in this game and you basically can’t predict it at all,” said Cummins when asked about the timing of his declaration on Saturday. “I thought the wicket still wasn’t playing too many tricks and I thought if they batted really well, 350 was pretty achievable out there.

“I thought 110 overs was enough time but having the luxury after the way Uzzie (Khawaja) and (Green) batted we had enough runs in the bank and that we could effectively attack for those whole 110 overs.”