Umpires trolled on Twitter as blunders dominate opening day of Ashes 2019

Umpires Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson had a tough outing as they took as many as seven wrong decisions on Day one of the first Test of Ashes 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday. Umpiring has been under increased scrutiny since the World Cup 2019 final, where umpire Kumar Dharamsena awarded England crucial runs in the final over of the match.

The first wrong decision was taken in the second over. David Warner had edged the ball to the wicketkeeper. Even though Stuart Broad was not as convinced as Buttler, the keeper, the umpire turned him down.

The second blunder of the day was committed in the fourth over of the innings. Warner was adjudged leg before wicket but Hawkeye showed that the ball had been missing the stumps by a considerable margin.

The umpires disasterclass continues,

5 wickets have fallen same as the no of wrong decisions by the unpires.

Aleem Dar 3-2 Joel Wilson. #Ashes — Monica (@monicas004) August 1, 2019

Anyone want to quickly check to make sure that’s not Dharmasena wearing Aleem Dar’s face out there? Two absolute howlers to start the #Ashes #Ashes2019 pic.twitter.com/pd56oQOaLF — Just An Average Grade Cricketer (@avegradecricket) August 1, 2019

Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson live from Edgbaston pic.twitter.com/xgZQ9s9t31 — Ben Higgs (@benjaminphiggs) August 1, 2019

So what is the record for most no.of wrong umpiring decisions in a day’s play?? Have Aleem Dar and Joel Wilson already created a world record today?😜🤨 #Ashes #WorstUmpiring — Atharva Akolkar (@athrya_MH12cha) August 1, 2019

Has there ever been such a poor International umpire as Joel Wilson. Always making mistakes. Maybe Ireland v Afghanistan but how on earth did he get an Ashes gig? #ENGvAUS #Ashes — Charlie (@charlie_strange) August 1, 2019

Horrible umpiring. So many poor decisions already. Joel Wilson is a useless umpire,fine. But even Aleem Dar is making horrible mistakes.#Ashes — Chowkidar Suraj S Subramanian (@SurajSSubraman1) August 1, 2019

Aleem Dar stung by a wasp. Even the wasp got angry looking at his awful umpiring.#Ashes — Akshay Sharma (@ViratsMSDBhakti) August 1, 2019

In the 15th over, Usman Khawaja edged the ball to Buttler. The whole England team appealed in unison but umpire Joel Wilson thought otherwise. England skipper Joe Root was convinced that Khawaja had edged the ball. Ultraedge showed that there was a clear outside edge off the bat and the decision was reversed.

The next wrong decision completely baffled Steve Smith as he took the review straightaway. Smith played the ball with his pads and the umpire was quick to raise his finger. Hawkeye showed that once again the ball was missing the off stump by a decent margin. The Australian batsman was furious with the umpire. He was batting on 34 when the umpire committed this blunder.

The next umpiring error happened in the very next over. Despite the ball hitting Matthew Wade’s back pad, the umpire did not seem to agree with the bowler. Root took the review and Hawkeye showed that the ball would have gone on to hit the stumps. Another decision was reversed.

James Pattinson’s dismissal was almost a repeat of Warner’s dismissal. Broad angled it on to the left-handed batsman’s pads coming around the wicket. Pattinson was given out and did not opt for the review but Hawkeye showed that the ball was missing the leg stump.

The last umpiring blunder of the day happened when a huge inside edge went off the bat and into the pads but the umpire adjudged Peter Siddle out. Siddle smiled and reviewed it to get the decision reversed and went on to share a 50-plus partnership with Smith.

Former England cricketers Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were among those who were not impressed with the umpiring standards. “The standard of umpiring today has been ordinary,” Atherton said in the commentary box.