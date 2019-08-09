England announce squad for second Ashes Test, Moeen Ali dropped

England have announced a 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test.

England squad: Joe Root (c), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Moeen Ali, James Anderson and Olly Stone are the three players who have been dropped.

Ali has paid the price for a run of poor form – he has registered four ducks in his last eight Test innings. He was ineffectual in the first Test as well, although Nathan Lyon was on song for Australia, especially in the fourth innings. Anderson and Stone are out of the squad owing to injury.

Jack Leach has been called up in Ali’s place. Leach was the Man of the Match when England played against Ireland last month, in a match where Leach scored 92 runs as night watchman.

The second match of the series will begin at Lord’s on Wednesday, August 14.

Australia currently have a 1-0 lead in the series, having won the first match by 251 runs.