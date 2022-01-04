Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 4th Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

England's Joe Root, second right, shakes hands with Australian players on the third day of their cricket test match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Australia wins the test by an innings and 14 runs and has retained the Ashes. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

England will look to prevent a 5-0 whitewash as they take on Australia in the 4th Test in the Ashes series on Wednesday. Having already relinquished the series after losing the 3rd Test in December, England will want to salvage some pride in Sydney.

Scott Boland has retained his spot in Australia’s bowling attack for the fourth Test after his starring role on debut last week. Boland took six wickets for seven runs as England collapsed in the second innings to be all out for 68 in Melbourne, allowing Australia to retain the Ashes with two matches to spare. Any debate about Boland’s spot in the starting XI ended when veteran pace bowler Josh Hazlewood was ruled out for a third consecutive match because of a side strain. Australia made one injury enforced change for the fourth test starting Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Usman Khawaja replacing middle-order batter Travis Head. Khawaja’s return for the first time since 2019 comes after Head was ruled out following a positive COVID-19 test.

England’s coronavirus concerns have mainly been off the field, with head coach Chris Silverwood among the support staff in isolation in Melbourne and missing the Sydney match. Assistant coach Graham Thorpe, who will guide the squad in Silverwood’s absence, recalled 35-year-old paceman Stuart Broad in the only change to England’s lineup. Broad missed selection for the first and third tests but returned to replace Ollie Robinson, who leads the team with nine wickets in this series but has been sidelined with a shoulder problem.

Here is all you need to know before the 4th Test begins:

Where will the fourth Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England be held?

The fourth Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time will the fourth Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England start?

The fourth Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England will start at 05:00 AM IST on January 5.

Where to watch the live coverage of the fourth Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England?

The fourth Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England will be aired live on Sony Sports Network and streamed online on Sony Liv.

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson.