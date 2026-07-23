Ashes 2027 dates out as England and Australia reignite iconic rivalry

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The dates and the venues of Ashes 2027 was announced on Thursday with the iconic series vs Australia set to start on June 18 and go on till at least August 2. The England and Wales Cricket Board also announced that the Women’s Ashes will also be taking place alongside the men’s during the same time frame. The last time England and Australia had faced off in the series was in 2025/26 where the Aussies thrashed the Three Lions 4-1.
Trent Bridge will host the first men’s test, starting on June 18, followed by the second Test on June 30 at Lord’s. The third Test will begin on July 8 at Edgbaston while the 4th will commence from July 21 at Southampton. The 5th and final Test will start on July 29 at London Oval.
England last played a test match at the Southampton venue, also known as the Rose Bowl, in 2020 when Pakistan were the opposition during the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Test Championship final was also played at the ground in 2021 when New Zealand beat India.
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— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 23, 2026
A packed summer of cricket in England will also include 10 ODIs for the England men’s team, the final of the World Test Championship at London’s Oval and England men’s Mixed Disability team hosting Australia. The men’s and women’s Ashes were also held at the same time in England in 2023, boosting crowds for the women’s fixtures.
The first match of the multi-format women’s series, the sole test match, begins at Headingley on June 24. Then, they will face off with the Aussies in 3 T20Is, starting from July 3 and going on till July 9 and 3 ODIs, beginning on July 13 and ending on July 20.
England’s men will start their home season with a five-match ODI series against Pakistan, starting at Southampton on May 15. England will also play a five-match ODI series against New Zealand later in the summer as well as a one-off test against Bangladesh starting at Lord’s on May 28. It will be the first time Bangladesh have played a test in England since 2010.
“The last time Australia were here made for captivating cricket, in a way that only the Ashes can provide, as both of our Men’s and Women’s teams fought back to level the series in dramatic circumstances,” ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said in a statement.
“Next summer will see the men’s team play a Rothesay Ashes Test at the Utilita Bowl for the very first time, while the women’s team will play an Ashes Test at Headingley for the first time since 2001,” he added.
1st test – June 18-22 – Trent Bridge
2nd test – June 30-July 4 – Lord’s
3rd test – July 8-12 – Edgbaston
4th test – July 21-25 – Southampton
5th test – July 29-August 2 – London Oval.
Test – June 24-27 – Headingley.
T20I: July 3 – Trent Bridge
T20I: July 6 – London Oval
T20I: July 9 – Old Trafford
ODI: July 13 – Southampton.
ODI: July 16 – Lord’s
ODI: July 20 – Edgbaston
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.