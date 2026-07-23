Ashes 2027 dates out as England and Australia reignite iconic rivalry

England's Josh Tongue, centre, is congratulated by teammates Harry Brook and Jamie Smith, right, after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Green during play on day three of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

The dates and the venues of Ashes 2027 was announced on Thursday with the iconic series vs Australia set to start on June 18 and go on till at least August 2. The England and Wales Cricket Board also announced that the Women’s Ashes will also be taking place alongside the men’s during the same time frame. The last time England and Australia had faced off in the series was in 2025/26 where the Aussies thrashed the Three Lions 4-1.

Trent Bridge will host the first men’s test, starting on June 18, followed by the second Test on June 30 at Lord’s. The third Test will begin on July 8 at Edgbaston while the 4th will commence from July 21 at Southampton. The 5th and final Test will start on July 29 at London Oval.