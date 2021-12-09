Ashes 2021: Terrifying moment as brutal beamer floors Travis Head

Australian batsman Travis Head was involved in a terrifying moment just minutes after bringing up his century after a beamer from Mark Wood hit him on the chin and floored him.

Since the tragic passing of Phil Hughes in 2014, cricket fans shudder whenever a batter drops to the deck after being struck on the field.

On Thursday afternoon, in the 82nd over of Australia’s first innings at the Gabba, Wood delivered a 136kmph full toss, and Head had no time to react as the ball struck him on the glove before ricocheting into his chin.

His teammates had an anxious look while the crowd shuddered after the wayward delivery knocked over the No. 5 batter.

A quick Beamer from Mark Wood hit Travis Head on his body and he is down.#Ashes #Ashes2021 #TravisHead pic.twitter.com/62eBp6LFrh — Sravan (@Sravan_457) December 9, 2021

Wood immediately offered an apology as medics rushed to the ground. “Bit of a reminder of Phil Hughes there. I know they were great mates.” – said Brett Lee on commentary.

We’re glad Marnus Labuschagne found this funny 🥴🤨 “I’m not sure why he’s got a grin there? The two either side are pretty worried…” Travis Head was cleaned up by a Mark Wood beamer, something his teammate found hilarious 🙃#AshesDaily | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/LEon4bmYSF — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) December 9, 2021

Head reached his century from 85 deliveries with a driven boundary off Chris Waokes, ending any uncertainty over his selection with the third-fastest Ashes century — an innings containing 12 fours and two sixes.

He recovered to finish unbeaten on 112 at stumps.