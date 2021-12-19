Ashes 2021: Joe Root gets nasty blow on the box, Ricky Ponting in splits

England's Joe Root, center, is attended to after he is struck by a delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc during the fourth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Skipper Joe Root got struck on the box by a lethal delivery of Mitchell Starc. Root was in utmost pain and he rolled on the ground. The commentators at Adelaide Oval, however, chose to look at the funny part of the incident.

After an abdomen injury, Joe Root did not come up to the field during the first session of Day 4. The England skipper turned up on the field after getting his scans done. But things were not easy for captain Root as he got struck once again and needed the physio’s assistance.

Joe Root, showing a lot of courage, did not look entirely comfortable as he took one awkward single that left the commentary panel baffled. However, Ricky Ponting, former Australian captain, could not stop laughing after looking at Root’s single.

A few people on social media condemned the commentators’ gesture while others saw the funny side of things. David Warner also laughed when he saw Root taking that run.

Mitchell Starc got rid of Root after getting him caught behind on the final ball of the day. England is 82/4 on day 4.

England’s fast bowling coach Jon Lewis said, “I haven‘t spoken to him since he’s come off the field. Obviously people get hit there and it’s pretty painful”.

He also added, “He got hit there in the nets so he wasn‘t in great shape, so to get another one there was unfortunate for him. I’m sure he’ll be okay in the long run”.

Absolute scenes in the commentary box, completely losing it watching Joe Root run 😂 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/0CoJCSPTKD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 19, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mitchell Starc removed Root with the last ball of day four to put Australia firmly on course for victory in the second Ashes test.

Australia declared their second innings on 230-9 before the tea break, setting England an improbable victory target of 468.The touring side were 82-4 at stumps, losing Root in the final over and staring at a second successive heavy defeat in the five-match series.

Ben Stokes, whose batting heroics secured England’s most successful Ashes run chase at Leeds two years ago, was on three with his team still 386 short of their target.