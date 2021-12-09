Ashes 2021: Ben Stokes bowls 14 no-balls in a session but only 1 detected

In a bizarre sequence of events England all-rounder Ben Stokes bowled a total of 14 no-balls in the first session on day two of the first Ashes Test. However, the Englishman also managed to get away on 12 of these occasions due to poor officiating and errors with technology.

Only one was called by the on-field umpire, as Australian opener David Warner had a big reprieve on 17 off a no-ball from Stokes, one of the many times the 30-year-old overstepped but one of the few he was called for.

Ben stokes bowled 14 no balls only 1 is given as no ball#ashes #Ashes2021 pic.twitter.com/m4HhRROVTt — WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS (@RISHItweets123) December 9, 2021

The first Ashes Test has been plunged into controversy after a major breakdown in technology. Englishman Ben Stokes bowled 14 no balls – just one was picked up – and it cost the tourists big time. https://t.co/XovSTF0QhC @MattThompson @7Cricket #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/vGkIqEpJoJ — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) December 9, 2021

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was furious and lashed out at match officials for their ‘pathetic officiating’ and allowing Stokes get away with the illegal deliveries.

“If it’s someone upstairs who’s supposed to be checking these, and if they haven’t decided that any of those are a no-ball, it’s pathetic officiating as far as I’m concerned. If (Ben Stokes) had been called for a no-ball the first one he bowled, then of course he’s going to drag his foot back.”

Former umpire Simon Taufel shared his thoughts and said: “Certainly according to the playing conditions and technology process, they are supposed to be checking every ball. I really can’t explain why they weren’t (checked). They (the third umpire) do have the support of an ICC technician in that third umpire’s box. Together with that technician, they are supposed to be looking at every ball and if it is close, they’ll examine it and call it.”

According to the rules of the game: “The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler’s front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler’s end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal No-ball.”

Only wicket-taking deliveries are being checked for no ball by TV umpire this match. All other deliveries are responsibility of on-field umpire. #ashes #Stokes #Warner https://t.co/6BfRaKT26y — Alison Mitchell (@AlisonMitchell) December 9, 2021

Meanwhile, David Warner set up the innings with a chance-filled 94 and Travis Head took over with an unbeaten century after a mini-collapse in the middle order to guide Australia to 343-7 at stumps on Day 2, a 196-run lead in the Ashes series opener.