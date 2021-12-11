scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 11, 2021
MUST READ

Hobart to host fifth Ashes Test in day-night format

Hobart will stage the fifth Ashes Test between Australia and England as a day-night fixture in place of Perth, which was stripped of the hosting rights because of Western Australia border controls.

By: AP |
December 11, 2021 11:09:10 am
AshesThe fifth Ashes Test had to be moved out of Perth because of COVID-19-related restrictions. (File)

Cricket fans on the island state of Tasmania have received an early Christmas present — Hobart’s Bellerive Oval will host its first-ever Ashes Test next month.

Cricket Australia confirmed the expected on Saturday, that Hobart will host the fifth Test between Australia and England beginning Jan. 14, and that it will be a day-night match.

It replaces the Test originally scheduled for Perth for the same dates but which had to be moved out of the Western Australia capital because of COVID-19-related quarantine and state border restrictions.

READ |Lyon spins Australia to nine-wicket win over England

It will be the first Test match at Hobart since 2016 — and the last one didn’t end well for Australia. South Africa beat the home side by an innings and 80 runs in the match that ended inside four days on Nov. 15 that year.

Hobart was due to host a Test match between Australia and Afghanistan last month. It would have been the first between the teams but it was canceled by Cricket Australia following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the new regime’s ban on women’s sports.

The first Ashes Test is in Brisbane. Other Tests in the series are scheduled for Adelaide, a day-night match beginning next Thursday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the traditional Boxing Day Test starting Dec. 26 and at Sydney from Jan. 5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs New Zealand
India demolish New Zealand by 372 runs to win Test series 1-0
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 11: Latest News