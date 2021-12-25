Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

England captain Joe Root (left), and Australian captain Pat Cummins pose with the Ashes trophy at the Gabba cricket ground ahead of the first Ashes cricket test in Brisbane, Australia. (AP)

Australia will give fast bowler Scott Boland a test debut in the third Ashes match beginning Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground while England has made four changes to its side.

Boland was brought in as cover earlier this week and received the starting nod when fellow fast bowlers Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser were ruled out because of muscle soreness.

Josh Hazelwood was already out as he continues to recover from side strain, meaning captain Pat Cummins and Boland are the two new inclusions to the Australian XI.

Here is all you need to know before the 3rd Test begins:

Where will the third Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England be held?

The third Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time will the third Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England start?

The third Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England will start at 05:00 AM IST on December 26.

Where to watch the live coverage of the third Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England?

The third Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England will be aired live on Sony Sports Network and streamed online on Sony Liv.