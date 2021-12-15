Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: Pat Cummins’ team head to the day-night second Test in Adelaide with huge momentum and a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after dominating England with bat, ball and in the field.

The tourists, meanwhile, will be left to pore over their failings in Brisbane, with question marks hanging over their selections and tactics, and with few ready solutions for the batting woes ruthlessly exposed by Australia. Here is all you need to know before the 2nd Test begins-

Where will the second Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England be held?

The second Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England will take place at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time will the second Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England start?

The second Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England will start at 9:30 AM IST on December 16.

Where to watch the live coverage of the second Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England?

The second Ashes 2021 Test between Australia vs England will be aired live on Sony Sports Network and streamed online on Sony Liv.

Squads:

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson.

England: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.