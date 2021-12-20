Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test, Day 5 Live:

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 5 live score and updates:

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 5 live score and updates: Australia are in a strong position after the stumps of day 4 as they need just six wickets to win the match on the final day at Adelaide Oval. The Kangaroos once again dominated the final session and are well on their way to claim a lead of 2-0 in the Ashes.

England are still 386 runs behind after loosing Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Rory Burns and skipper Joe Root. Skipper Joe Root did not play the first 80 minutes of the game as he was hit in the abdomen during the warm-up session. He again got hit by Mitchell Starc on the box by a 142kph delivery. He was eventually dismissed by Starc in the last over of the day.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson