scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 19, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test, Day 4 Live:

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 4 live score and updates: Australia in command of the second Ashes test, with the home side taking a 282-run lead to stumps on day three with nine wickets in hand.

By: Sports Desk |
December 19, 2021 7:00:01 am
Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 3 live score and updates:

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 4 live score and updates: Mitchell Starc’s milestone in day-night test matches has left Australia in command of the second Ashes test, with the home side taking a 282-run lead to stumps on day three with nine wickets in hand.

England capitulated from 150-2 to be all out for 236 in reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 473-9 declared.

Australia captain Steve Smith decided against enforcing the follow-on before the home side went to stumps Saturday at 45-1 with David Warner the man run out after a mid-wicket mix-up.

Under-pressure opener Marcus Harris survived both that and a crucial 17-over period under lights to finish unbeaten on 21 along with nightwatchman Michael Neser (2).

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Live Blog

Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 4 live score and updates: Follow the live commentary of the ongoing second Ashes Test between the Steve Smith-led side and the Joe Root-led team.

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc.

England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson, Jack Leach.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd