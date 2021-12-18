scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 18, 2021
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Live:

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 3 live score and updates: England limped to 17-2 in 8.4 overs -- still trailing by 456 runs -- before a massive flash of lightning took the players off the field and brought an early closure to the second day’s play.

December 18, 2021 7:00:11 am
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 3 Live score and updates: Marnus Labuschagne became the first player to hit three centuries in day-night test matches while captain Steve Smith missed out on a ton as Australia strangled England with a powerful total of 473-9 declared in the second Ashes test on Friday.

Labuschagne made 103 and Smith scored 93 before Australia’s tailenders knocked off some quick runs against England’s worn-out bowlers and Australia declared after tea.

England limped to 17-2 in 8.4 overs — still trailing by 456 runs — before a massive flash of lightning took the players off the field and brought an early closure to the second day’s play.

Live Blog

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc.

England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson, Jack Leach.

