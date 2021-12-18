Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Live:

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 3 Live score and updates:

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 3 Live score and updates: Marnus Labuschagne became the first player to hit three centuries in day-night test matches while captain Steve Smith missed out on a ton as Australia strangled England with a powerful total of 473-9 declared in the second Ashes test on Friday.

Labuschagne made 103 and Smith scored 93 before Australia’s tailenders knocked off some quick runs against England’s worn-out bowlers and Australia declared after tea.

England limped to 17-2 in 8.4 overs — still trailing by 456 runs — before a massive flash of lightning took the players off the field and brought an early closure to the second day’s play.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson