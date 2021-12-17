Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE: AUS to resume on 221/2

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England (AUS vs ENG) 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score Online updates: Australia will resume the second day of the second Test against England on 221/2 after a dominating opening day display at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.
While Australia’s record in day-night matches is perfect, England have just one win in four attempts. The win came in their first day-nighter at home against West Indies in 2017. England will get two chances with the pink ball in this series — the fifth Test in Hobart, which was moved from Perth because of COVID-19 restrictions in Western Australia, will also be a day-nighter. As far as the surface is concerned, there should be encouragement for all the bowlers with a nice amount of grass offering pace, bounce, and movement. When the lights come on, there will be some advantage for the seamers.
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon
England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ongoing second Ashes Test between the Steve Smith-led side and the Joe Root-led side. Australia dominated the first day, finishing it on 221/2 with Labuschagne (95*) and Smith (18*) in the middle. Stay tuned!