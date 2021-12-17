Ashes 2021, AUS vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Live score and updates

Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test, Day 2 Live score and updates: After registering a nine-wicket win earlier, hosts Australia opted to bat first against England on the first day of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

While Australia’s record in day-night matches is perfect, England have just one win in four attempts. The win came in their first day-nighter at home against West Indies in 2017. England will get two chances with the pink ball in this series — the fifth Test in Hobart, which was moved from Perth because of COVID-19 restrictions in Western Australia, will also be a day-nighter. As far as the surface is concerned, there should be encouragement for all the bowlers with a nice amount of grass offering pace, bounce, and movement. When the lights come on, there will be some advantage for the seamers.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson