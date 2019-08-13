Ashes 2019: Why Lord’s will turn red on day 2 of second Test

Ashes 2019 will witness a unique environment on Day 2 of the second Test at Lord’s, with players from both the teams coming out in support of the Ruth Strauss Foundation to spread awareness about lung cancer.

Advertising

England and Australia will sport specially designed commemorative shirts which include the logo of the foundation, red caps and red numbers behind their shirts.

Talking about the day, former England captain Andrew Strauss said: “The Ruth Strauss Foundation day at Lord’s is not only a celebration of Ruth’s life but it will help raise awareness and vital funds to produce better research into rare forms of lung cancer.”

“Through these donations we will be able to provide grants for research and offer families vital emotional and well-being support throughout their cancer journey.”

Advertising

“The support for the foundation has been brilliant so far, we had a fantastic turnout for the Family Mile back in May with over 500 people taking part including players from the England men’s team. I can’t wait to see Lord’s turn red.”

The Ruth Strauss Foundation was set up by Andrew Strauss in honour of his late wife Ruth, who died of a rare form of lung cancer in December 2018.

The organisation looks after teh emotional and well-being of patients and their families suffering from the disease and also provides grants for research into rare forms of lung cancers and provides

The second Ashes Test starts from August 14 with Australia currently leading the series 1-0.