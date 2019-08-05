Ashes 2019: Steve Smith ‘over the moon’ after special comeback

Australia dismantled England in the first Test of the Ashes in Birmingham on Monday, winning it by 251 runs. Nathan Lyon’s 6/49 and Pat Cummins’ 4/32 helped the visitors thump the hosts and secure a win for the first time in 18 years at Edgbaston.

Scoring two centuries, 144 off 219 balls in the first innings, and 142 off 207 balls in the second innings, Steve Smith provided a match-winning performance through and through, shedding the weight of the sandpaper controversy behind him.

Speaking at the post-match presentation Smith said, “It feels pretty special, great to be here in another Ashes series. I love playing in England, the atmosphere is amazing, boys turned up and played a really good game. We know how much of a world-class spinner Gazza is, but to go 1-0 up n the series is a big boost.”

“I’m just grateful to be back playing for Australia, doing what I love and contributing to wins. It has been a special comeback and I’m over the moon to be standing here now and contributing to a win for Australia,” said Smith who was also adjudged as the Man of the Match.

“The first hundred was pretty emotional, take a few deep breaths and take it in, realise what I’d done. Probably as special as my first hundred for Australia. Really pleased, hope I can keep contributing throughout the series. Been a long 18 month for me, friends and family got me through some difficult times and got me back where I am. Don’t know if it’s sunk in yet, been a hell of a week, enjoyed playing in the World Cup, and being here, it’s the ultimate challenge,” he added.

“To have started as well as we have, and as well as a team, I just hope we can continue,” he concluded.