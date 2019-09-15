Ashes 2019: ‘Incredible series, Bulk memories’

Ashes 2019: England beat Australia by 135 runs in the fifth and final Ashes test at the Oval on Sunday to draw the series 2-2.

It’s the first time an Ashes series has ended in a draw since 1972.

Australia had already retained the urn as holder but was thwarted in its goal of a first outright series win in England in 18 years after being dismissed for 263 in its second innings deep into the evening session on Day 4.

Matthew Wade was Australia’s top scorer with 117 after beginning to worry England as the visitors chased an unlikely winning target of 399. Wade was stumped off a delivery from England captain Joe Root. The entire series leaves a ton of memories behind and here are some of the best reactions-

This series has been a great advert for the game .. 2 very closely matched teams .. 5 fantastic pitches & the Duke ball certainly adds to the value .. Well done to both teams for the incredible entertainment .. Loved it .. #Ashes #2-2 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 15, 2019

Lots of aggro on the field during that morning session and Stokes in particular not happy. As he walked off he called David Warner “a fucking prick”.#Ashes 👀 — Isabelle Westbury (@izzywestbury) September 14, 2019

Steve Smith was in no danger of being run out here … but Jonny Bairstow made him think he was! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/YajKdVcmc8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 13, 2019

One of THOSE sunsets at The Oval. 😍 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/BZXSxaJSBN — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) September 14, 2019

Watch a spectacular catch by Steve Smith 🔥🔥 This man can do anything

#Ashes pic.twitter.com/UlABtlQNao — SportCentre (@SportCentre8) September 14, 2019

Something really quite moving about his presser. His response here, and also mentioning a struggle in the wake of a close friend’s suicide last year. So many have stuff going on that the public don’t see. Here was a smiling human, having enjoyed a good day 😊 #Ashes https://t.co/b07lTisAy2 — AlisonMitchell (@AlisonMitchell) September 13, 2019

Why cricket is the best sport in the world 🏏 Two different emotions summed up in one shot! 🏏 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/D4JaQPCEnl — James (@Surreycricfan) September 8, 2019

For those who can’t understand how you can play a sport for 5 days and a draw still be possible, this is why. Guts, determination, skill, psychology, mental & physical exhaustion, atmosphere, tension all in evidence. Love cricket. #ashes — Mark Chapman (@markchapman) September 8, 2019

Time to take reviews out of players hands. Not their job to umpire too. This is 4 LBW’s Australia have missed out on in this series because the umpires can’t do their only job. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/p5IYjBQSom — Cricket Australia Fan (@CricketAustFan) September 7, 2019

English fan: Oi you fucking cheat! Dave Warner’s response is gold 😂#Ashes pic.twitter.com/wIemFgxOVZ — Basil Zoccali (@BasilZoccali) September 6, 2019

Joe Root’s box after that blow from Mitchell Starc 😳🍒 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kAwZvqofH5 — James Whaling (@jjwhaling) September 6, 2019

‘It’s nice to be able to score some runs and put the team in a good position’@TJch9 speaks with @stevesmith49 after his #Ashes double ton 🙌 Watch the Ashes 730 TONIGHT on @9Gem & @9Now #9WWOS pic.twitter.com/wIsh1e6SYm — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) September 5, 2019

This has aged like a fine wine. Thank you Jofra. 😂#Ashes pic.twitter.com/XfO9XhCN9P — Rory Flanagan (@Rory_Flanagan) September 5, 2019

Remember Tinky Winky and Po?

This is them now. Feel old yet? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/maIaDgwwga — Specsavers UK (@Specsavers) September 6, 2019

End of an era. David Gower and Sir Ian Botham have commentated on their final England Test for Sky Sports. A superb 20-year innings.#Ashes pic.twitter.com/gmamSMe5Y2 — bet365 (@bet365) September 15, 2019

Jofra Archer ends his first English summer on a high by winning the man of the match award in the final match of the series. – Highest wicket taker for England in world cup.

– Second highest wicket taker for England in Ashes. #Ashes #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/f4gSomMKwy — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) September 15, 2019

Is Jofra Archer the most lethal bowler in world cricket today? He did this to three batsmen in this year’s World Cup. I’m seriously praying for Steve Smith. Really concerned about him now. pic.twitter.com/0Zeh9C0092 — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) August 17, 2019

Australia won the first test at Edgbaston by 251 runs, the next test at Lord’s was drawn before England drew level with a one-wicket win in a thrilling third test at Headingley, which Smith missed. Australia won the fourth test at Old Trafford by 185 runs.