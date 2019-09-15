Toggle Menu
Ashes 2019: ‘Incredible series, Bulk memories’https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ashes-2019-series-result-eng-vs-aus-reactions-5997802/

Ashes 2019: ‘Incredible series, Bulk memories’

Ashes 2019 is the first time a series between England and Australia has ended in a draw since 1972.

Ashes 2019: England’s Jofra Archer, right, and Australia’s Matthew Wade stare at each other during the fourth day of the fifth Ashes test match between England and Australia at the Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday. (AP)

Ashes 2019: England beat Australia by 135 runs in the fifth and final Ashes test at the Oval on Sunday to draw the series 2-2.

It’s the first time an Ashes series has ended in a draw since 1972.

Australia had already retained the urn as holder but was thwarted in its goal of a first outright series win in England in 18 years after being dismissed for 263 in its second innings deep into the evening session on Day 4.

Matthew Wade was Australia’s top scorer with 117 after beginning to worry England as the visitors chased an unlikely winning target of 399. Wade was stumped off a delivery from England captain Joe Root. The entire series leaves a ton of memories behind and here are some of the best reactions-

Australia won the first test at Edgbaston by 251 runs, the next test at Lord’s was drawn before England drew level with a one-wicket win in a thrilling third test at Headingley, which Smith missed. Australia won the fourth test at Old Trafford by 185 runs.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android