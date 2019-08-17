Watch: Jofra Archer’s 148.7 kmph bouncer ends titanic tussle with Steve Smith

Steve Smith was forced to leave the pitch after a ferocious 148.7 kmph bouncer bowled by debutant Jofra Archer struck the Aussie cricketer in the neck. The former Australian skipper who is in incredible form was batting on 80 when the incident occurred.

After being hit with the bouncer, Smith immediately fell on the pitch and remained flat on the ground for a long period, as he received treatment from the medical staffs of both the teams. He was then escorted to the dressing room despite showing reluctance to leave the pitch.

On his way to the dressing room, the fans present at the stadium gave a standing ovation to the Aussie.

#Ashes19 I don’t want to see, ever again, anyone else fall the way Steve Smith did on that ball. No one. #Ashes19 #smith pic.twitter.com/BVJFj5z9VA — Surya Forever (@SuryaForever5) August 17, 2019

Steve Smith is up, and looks OK — thank heavens — but he won’t bat on. Walking off with the doctor. It doesn’t get much scarier than that. A standing ovation from the entire Lord’s crowd. Brutal battle. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/FCGPNiIWT0 — Sam Landsberger ?? (@SamLandsberger) August 17, 2019

Smith was engaged in a titanic tussle with the Barbados-born cricketer and had already received treatment for a blow on his left forearm.

However, after leaving the pitch the right-handed batsman once again arrived in the middle, before he was trapped LBW on 92 by Chris Woakes. His innings included 14 fours as he helped Australia narrow the margin by a little over 20 runs.

However, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon are still out in the middle as Australia are currently batting on 234/8.