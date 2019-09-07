Ashes 2019: Joe Root’s box left in tatters after Mitchell Starc’s 140 kmph ball

Joe Root was left in a state of agony after being hit in the box on the third day of the fourth Test by Australia’s fastest, Mitchell Starc at the Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester on Friday.

In response to Australia’s massive 497/8, England were following their total with Rory Burns and the captain on the crease in the second session of the day when the incident happened. Mitchel Starc’s 140 kmph delivery hit the bullseye and downed the hosts’ captain in the 39th over of England’s first innings.

Joe Root’s box after that blow from Mitchell Starc 😳🍒 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kAwZvqofH5 — James Whaling (@jjwhaling) September 6, 2019

When England were at 109/2, with Burns on 57 from 113 balls and Root on 36* from 82 balls, Starc shattered the latter’s protective gear. Root required a replacement box right away to get on with his partnership with Burns.

The hosts were given a serious lesson at batting by the returning Steve Smith, whose 211 guided Australia to that total. England were trailing by 336 runs when it happened, with Root leading from the front. But at the end of the day, it was yet another 50+ score for him that finished well below triple-figures, prolonging his wait for his first Ashes century in 10 Tests.

Two excellent players, with a good personal battle – as this @CricViz graphic shows, Joe Root has been broadly successful against Mitchell Starc, but has still been dismissed five times by the Australian quick. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/53zy90uC1N — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 6, 2019

Root fell lbw for 71 to Josh Hazlewood towards the end of the day, making it the 44th time in Test cricket he has failed to turn a 50+ score into a hundred.

Apart from being hit on the box by Starc, Root was left requiring medical attention for his right knee by a Pat Cummins ball. He also had to weather another Cummins delivery to his gloves before getting dismissed.

The long wait goes on for Joe Root, as England finished the day on 200/5 with Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow on the crease trying to save the hosts from a follow-on.