Don’t think I need to bowl in the warm-up: Jofra Archer on arriving late at Headingley

Jofra Archer led the English bowling attack on the opening day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley as Australia were bundled out on a mere score of 179. After making a remarkable debut in the previous match at Lord’s, Archer continued his fine form as he picked up his first five-wicket haul. And it turned out that exceptional performance came without any warm-up after failing to struggling to find a parking spot.

Archer arrived at Headingley closer to the toss than England would have liked, but the youngster said that he doesn’t need to bowl in warm-ups to do well in the match.

Speaking after the close of play on Day 1, Archer was quoted by AFP as saying, “Actually I was early but there was a one-way street so I ended having to park in the car park behind the rugby field,”

“I’m pretty relaxed. I actually don’t think I need to bowl in the warm-up at all. I bowl a few balls before we go out and that’s enough for me,” he said.

He also said he hadn’t done too much different from what he had done at Lord’s.

“I didn’t do too much differently from Lord’s,” Archer said. “It was a bit bowler friendly today, at times it did go flat and the ball stopped swinging but it started again.”

“I’ll more than take 6-45 but I can be tidier in the future,” he added. “It’s been really good so far, from the moment I’ve put the badge on, it’s been the happiest days of cricket so far and hopefully plenty more ahead.”

Archer’s lethal accurate bouncers garnered plenty of attention in the second Test. In the previous encounter at Lord’s, the 23-year-old’s performance turned the tide in England’s favour as they came close to winning the match on the final day.

His ferocious bouncer also put Australia’s leading run-scorer of the series, Steve Smith, out of the equation as the star batsman was ruled out of the Headingley match with concussion.