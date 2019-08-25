England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 4: Joe Root keeps England alive

England vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Score: English skipper Joe Root played a gritty knock of 75 runs to rescue England out of danger after they lost both the openers early in the 359-run chase on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia at Headingley. After wrapping the Aussies on 246 in the second innings, the hosts were reduced to 15/2 at one stage, however, Root along with Joe Denly added 126 for the third wicket, before Denly was removed by Josh Hazlewood on 50.

Root along with Ben Stokes will resume the English innings on Day 4, with the hosts batting on 156/3 as they require another 203 to win and level things up in the five-match series. Australian seamers, on the other hand, would look to pick up some early wickets in the first session and put the pressure back on England. With the match perfectly balanced, an exciting contest between the traditional rivals can be expected.