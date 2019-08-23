England vs Australia Live Cricket Score Online, 3rd Ashes Test, Day 2: England look to maintain dominance

England vs Australia 2nd Test Live Cricket Score: Despite rain playing spoilsport in the opening day of the third Test between England and Australia at Headingly, Jofra Archer managed to push the hosts on the front foot. The Barbados-born pacer, who is playing his second Test, completed his first five-wicket as Steve Smith-less Australia were bundled out on a mere 179.

England, who are trailing 1-0 in the series, will try to build on the momentum and look to post a mammoth first inning total on the board. English opener Jason Roy has been struggling for form so a reshuffle in the batting order can be expected. If Roy is pushed down the order, Joe Denly is the likely replacement for the opening slot. For Australia, the trio of James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood will play an important role as it will be expected from them to add some spark with the new ball when the match resumes on Day 2.